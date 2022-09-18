OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
LEADERS & ENTREPRENEURS: A conversation with Mayor Tim Elinski Photo: Extrication Training Cold Case file: YCSO seeks clues to 2002 murder Rising from the ranks, Foley sworn in as Sedona police chief Council reviews 2,050-home development Habitat for Humanity expands its home It’s official Porcupine Mountain erases racist term Forecast: Rain clears off for sunny days Near Miss Off-Roading Cops

Subscribe Now
Sun, Sept. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Donald Paul Winton

Donald Paul Winton

Donald Paul Winton

Originally Published: September 18, 2022 12:30 a.m.

Donald Paul Winton

1959 - 2022

Honoring the life of Donald Paul Winton who passed away at the age of 62 on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home in Sun City West, Arizona, following a valiant 8-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born October 3, 1959 to Donald Patrick & Marva Dawn (Adams) Winton and raised in Phoenix, AZ along with a younger sister and brother.

He married his sweetheart Tracey (Wilson) in November of 1984 in Sedona, AZ. He loved Tracey very much and doted on her as they spent 37 wonderful years together.

He was a long-time resident of Cottonwood, AZ where he and his wife Tracey raised three wonderful children: Chad Paul Winton of Scottsdale, AZ, Raemy Rae Winton (David) of Flagstaff, AZ, and Cody Patrick Winton (Chelsey) of Rimrock, AZ.

They attended religious services at the Verde Valley Christian Church and served the Lord in their home.

He served his community as a Fireman/I EMT for the Verde Valley Fire Dept in Cottonwood for 28 years and retired in Jan 2020. He was also a General Contractor for the Verde Valley area for 28 years building many beautiful custom homes.

He enjoyed, camping, trips to Lake Powell, mountain bike riding, working on his truck, and being with his family. He also really enjoyed going to JJ’s in Mexico. He was very artistic and made many things to beautify his home.

He is survived by his wife, three children, and three granddaughters: Mary, Riley and Chaselynn; his sister, Tracie Robbins (Adam) of Palmdale, CA, his brother Travis Winton (Michelle) of Prescott, AZ, and Mother Dawn Godfrey of Prescott, AZ.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Verde Valley Christian Church located at 406 S Sixth St. Cottonwood, AZ 86326 at 10:00 am. A Fire & Police Dept. precession arrived at the church prior to the service.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News