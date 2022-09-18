OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
LEADERS & ENTREPRENEURS: A conversation with Mayor Tim Elinski Photo: Extrication Training Cold Case file: YCSO seeks clues to 2002 murder Rising from the ranks, Foley sworn in as Sedona police chief Council reviews 2,050-home development Habitat for Humanity expands its home It’s official Porcupine Mountain erases racist term Forecast: Rain clears off for sunny days Near Miss Off-Roading Cops

Subscribe Now
Sun, Sept. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Jennifer Kennedy

Jennifer Kennedy

Jennifer Kennedy

Originally Published: September 18, 2022 12:20 a.m.

Jennifer Kennedy

1991 - 2022

Jennifer Sechrist Kennedy January 29, 1991 - May 28, 2022 Cornville, AZ CELEBRATION of JENNI! To celebrate the Joy that is Jenni, a memorial service and gathering is being held on October 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church at 1090 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville, AZ 86325

Jenni crossed over May 28, 2022 from unexpected medical complications.

She lived in Iowa City with the love of her life, Luke Kennedy (Marriage: 08/16/2020).

Jenni was well loved by her sister, Melissa (Jacob) Pahl, her mom, Katy Sechrist and her dad, Chuck Sechrist. She has a large, extended family, throughout the country, including her grandparents Jean and Gil Sechrist of Sedona. Jenni had a devoted community of beloved friends. She was 31 years old.

Jenni was born and raised in Flagstaff. She received her nursing degree from Valparaiso University and recently attained a Doctorate of Nursing (with honors) from Creighton University. Jenni had a big heart, and an infectious personality.

She exuded warmth and kindness to all she met. Jenni loved caring for plants, sewing with her sister, Melissa, and bike riding and working out with her husband. Jenni was quite the adventurer with a love of travel.

Her light and memory will be carried through her family, friends, colleagues, and her organ donation recipients. Please continue to keep those who love her in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Jenni’s memory are suggested to the Iowa Donor Network.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News