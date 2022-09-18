Obituary: Leslie ‘Les’ Skolnick

Leslie ‘Les’ Skolnick

1954 - 2022

Leslie (Les) Skolnick, 68, born January 14, 1954 in Brooklyn New York, passed away September 6, 2022.





He moved to Clarkdale, Arizona, in 2008 and worked for the Cottonwood and Sedona Post Offices.





Les was active in the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley and Chabad of Sedona and Flagstaff.



He is survived by his daughter Pearl; his sisters Marlie Ave’ and Katie Rosenbaum, and his nieces and nephews.



Information provided by the family.