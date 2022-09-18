OFFERS
Obituary: Margaret Cassens

Margaret Cassens

Margaret Cassens

Originally Published: September 18, 2022 12:25 a.m.

Margaret Cassens

1933 - 2022

Margaret Cassens (Peot), long-time resident of Cottonwood, Arizona, died late in August 2022. Margaret was born on a snowy day in January 1933, on the family ranch in Washtucna, Washington.

She was the third child of six to Catherine Peot (Harder) and Leo M. Peot. There was Leo, Hans, Margaret, Catherine and the twins Anna and Peter. Keeping with her family’s pioneer spirit to better herself, in 1954 she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in foreign languages from Washington State College (WSU).

She was fiercely independent and driven, working at Hanford in Pasco, Washington, in Alaska as a translator for an Iranian oil project, and eventually moving to Phoenix, Arizona.

She met and married Andrew Cassens in Phoenix, a police detective for the City of Phoenix. They had an amazing adventure for over 22 years before retiring to Cottonwood, Arizona. Andy and Margaret were great partners in their clock business, Andy worked on the mechanical and Margaret finished and painted the clocks.

She became an accomplished artist in reverse painting, a technique used in large clock repair. Her paintings are beautiful and a testament to her skills as an artist.

She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors for her graceful wit, advice and attention. She thoroughly enjoyed lunch and dinner out at Cork and Catch, The Tavern Grill, Annie’s, and Steak and Stuff. She connected with many of the owners and staff; she loved to hear their stories and provide advice.

The family would like to thank her caregivers from Nurses Network, her amazing neighbors who invited her into their lives, and the Verde Valley Fire District for exceptional services.

An online memorial is scheduled for October 9, 2022; please contact us thru her Facebook account.

Information provided by the family.

