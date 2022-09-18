Obituary: Michael A. Ortiz
Michael A. Ortiz
1962 - 2022
Michael Anthony Ortiz, a resident of Peoria, Arizona, was born on March 9, 1962 in San Francisco, California and died September 2, 2022.
Michael attended Cottonwood Elementary School and graduated from Mingus Union High School in 1980. He was a member of the Carpenters Local 1912 for over 40 years.
Michael is preceded in death by his mother Carmelita Ortiz.
He is survived by his father Tony Ortiz of Cottonwood; his children Angel Ortiz (Brie Hutchins) of Cottonwood, Jesse Ortiz (Candice) of Cottonwood, Tara Ortiz of Jerome; his sisters Catherine Yorba-Liggett (Mike Liggett) of Cottonwood, and Rose Ortiz-Unruh (Michael Unruh) of Cottonwood; and six grandchildren.
Visitation/Viewing to be held on September 23, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., Rosary at 6 p.m., at Westcott Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass to be held on September 24, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial at Cottonwood Cemetery and reception at Clarkdale Moose lodge immediately following from 1-3 p.m.
Information provided by the funeral home.
