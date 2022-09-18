Photo: Bees on the Verde
Originally Published: September 18, 2022 12:20 a.m.
The Verde River keeps on giving as flowers and bees intermingle on the Jail Trail in Cottonwood. There are 1,300 species of native bees in Arizona. Honey bees have pollen-carrying "baskets" on their hind legs.
Most Read
- Historic Beaver Creek golf resort is sold
- 2 dead in plane crash near Seligman
- Marriott ‘on hold’ in Camp Verde
- 2,050-unit housing, vineyard project for Cottonwood
- Historic Arena Del Loma center of controversy
- Cyclist seriously injured in collision
- CVMO, Silent Witness seek child-molestation suspect
- New overstock store pops up in Cottonwood
- Oh Hail! City residents scramble to repair damage
- ‘Unprecedented’ gathering to update Verde Valley on water-rights adjudication
- New overstock store pops up in Cottonwood
- Historic Beaver Creek golf resort is sold
- 2 dead in plane crash near Seligman
- Missing man found deceased
- Cyclist seriously injured in collision
- Child dies in OHV rollover in Coconino County
- Officials hope to reopen washed-out I-10
- After standoff, Clarkdale Police arrest man on assault, kidnapping charges
- Hotel property acquired for transitional housing
- Vineyard/winery proposed on Cherry Road
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: