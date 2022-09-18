Photo: Extrication Training
Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District (CCFMD) thanks Firebird Towing for donating salvaged automobiles that allowed CCFMD employees the opportunity to hone their extrication skills. Crews spent three days with representatives from Genesis Extrication Tools cutting up numerous vehicles to assure their proficiency when faced with an emergency. Crews were faced with varying levels of difficulty. Some scenarios were very basic, and some were very technical. CCFMD said all the crews did a fabulous job at successfully stabilizing their scenarios. According to the 2021 ADOT Average Annual Daily Traffic Report, an average of 34,853 vehicles traveled the Interstate 17 corridor through the Verde Valley and 12,187 vehicles crossed I-17 along Highway 260 every day, requiring CCFMD to be prepared for all sorts of vehicular accidents.
