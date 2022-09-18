Photo: VVFD as Teachers
Originally Published: September 18, 2022 midnight
The Verde Valley Fire District educated Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary students on fire safety last week as well as let them see what firefighters look like if they ever have to search for them in a house fire. Engineer Matt Poe is talking about the gear that Firefighter Ethan Church is wearing.
Most Read
- Historic Beaver Creek golf resort is sold
- 2 dead in plane crash near Seligman
- Marriott ‘on hold’ in Camp Verde
- 2,050-unit housing, vineyard project for Cottonwood
- Historic Arena Del Loma center of controversy
- Cyclist seriously injured in collision
- CVMO, Silent Witness seek child-molestation suspect
- New overstock store pops up in Cottonwood
- Oh Hail! City residents scramble to repair damage
- ‘Unprecedented’ gathering to update Verde Valley on water-rights adjudication
- New overstock store pops up in Cottonwood
- Historic Beaver Creek golf resort is sold
- 2 dead in plane crash near Seligman
- Missing man found deceased
- Cyclist seriously injured in collision
- Child dies in OHV rollover in Coconino County
- Officials hope to reopen washed-out I-10
- After standoff, Clarkdale Police arrest man on assault, kidnapping charges
- Hotel property acquired for transitional housing
- Vineyard/winery proposed on Cherry Road
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: