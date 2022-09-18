Rising from the ranks, Foley sworn in as Sedona police chief

SEDONA – Stephanie Foley was sworn in as Sedona’s first female police chief Tuesday, Sept, 13, in a packed City Hall Chambers with family, friends, fellow police officers and former Sedona police chiefs.

Foley was met with hugs, flowers and a round of applause after the Verde Valley resident also became the first chief to be hired within the department.

Facing the crowd, she thanked “friends, city staff and community members that all have supported me throughout my career.”

The new chief gave a shout-out to the past Sedona chiefs in the audience: Ron Wheeler, David McGill, Ray Cota and Sedona’s first police chief, Bob Irish.

“I want to thank my wife Jet,” Foley said as the two gave each other thumbs up. Also her family, co-workers and mentors.

Foley said she looked forward to enhancing the police department’s relationships with the city and the community.

She told the crowd that she appreciated that they showed up for her ceremony, “and that you continue to be part of my life and I look forward to what the future brings for all of us.”

Foley was named deputy chief of Sedona Police Department in 2021 and has over 17 years of law enforcement experience. She began her career as a dispatcher in Sedona.

She called the police department “family,” recounting how they all stepped up in support when her dog, a former K9, passed away while she was attending the FBI National Academy.

