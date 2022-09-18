Verde Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week

Ready to bring a new pet into your family? Make an appointment at Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood, call 928-634-7387 or you can check out all the available dogs and cats online at VerdeValleyHumaneSociety.org.

Looking for a fun, young Orangie kitten? Our Ruben is an adorable little guy waiting for his forever home. He’s playful and cuddly and as loveable as can be.

Bea is a young sassy-pants whose happy personality will keep you smiling. Bea is energetic and loves to play with other dogs. She is looking for an active family who will provide plenty of exercise and attention. Bea weighs about 40 pounds, a great medium weight.