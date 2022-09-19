4 killed in fiery crash at I-17 Sedona exit

SEDONA – State troopers are still trying to identify four people killed in a collision off Interstate 17 Sunday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, all four were in one vehicle traveling north on State Route 179 about 2:18 p.m. At the same time, a tractor-trailer loaded with glass was traveling south on I-17. The driver of the semi told troopers his brakes failed and he exited at SR 179, which is at milepost 298.

Not stopping at the stop sign, the semi collided with the passenger car, driving both vehicles off the roadway and down an embankment. The semi came to rest on top of the car, and both became engulfed in flames.

The truck driver escaped without injury, according to DPS.

“The four occupants of the passenger vehicle were deceased on scene,” DPS spokesman Bart Graves said. “Due to the intensity of the fire, identification of the occupants is an ongoing process.”