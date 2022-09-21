OFFERS
Adopt a Child (or more)

Eden, Phoenix, May, Meadow

Eden, Phoenix, May, Meadow

Originally Published: September 21, 2022 5:12 p.m.

At the Arizona Department of Child Safety, children come into care through no fault of their own and often have trauma they carry with them. When children placed in care are not able to safely return home due to neglect, abandonment or abuse, an adoptive family is sought. Becoming an adoptive parent requires patience, understanding and a desire to better the life of a child. Learn more about these and other adoptable Arizona children at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.

Eden, Phoenix, May and Meadow are four loving and outgoing siblings that love playing with their friends and learning in school. Eden enjoys reading and running, and wants to learn more about electronic coding and make it a career. Phoenix, who’s favorite hobbies are basketball, reading and playing video games, is very determined and accomplishes anything he puts his mind to. May’s favorite subject in school is science and she loves drawing, singing and dancing in her free time. Meadow loves her siblings and enjoys watching TV, trying new foods and playing volleyball. Get to know Eden, Phoenix, May and Meadow at ChildrensHeartGallery.org/profile/eden-phoenix-meadow-and-may.

