City art exhibit celebrates nature with 3 artists

The City of Sedona invites the public to attend its next artist reception on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers and Vultee Conference Room at City Hall.

On display are oil landscapes painted by Melanie Chambers Hartman and nature photography by husband and wife, Stan and Susie Rose. Special music guest will be Näthan “Saith” Gangadean.

The Chambers Hartman exhibit, “A Brush with Nature” celebrates Sedona and the surrounding areas. Two years ago she moved from Virginia to Sedona where she enjoys spending time outdoors, hiking, traveling and painting en plein air. These excursions feed her artistic desire to translate these experiences onto canvas and paint the many moods of nature.

Painting for over 20 years, Chambers Hartman is currently working on a series of landscapes capturing the essence of Arizona through her travels and work on location. Field sketches allow her to capture light and shadow, color harmony, shapes and the infinite variety that nature has to offer. “Time indoors is more conducive to moving beyond the actual and factual and into a more interpretive and reflective mode,” said Chambers Hartman. While in Virginia for many years, Chambers Hartman participated in numerous solo, group and juried shows winning a number of awards for her work.

The Rose’s exhibit, “Balance in Nature; Perspectives of the West,” focuses on the landscape, flora and fauna of northern Arizona. Vivid colors, dramatic skies and unique perspectives are the hallmarks of this exhibit. Stan focuses on the big picture and grand vision of a landscape, which invoke feelings of awe, while Susie focuses on a smaller scale of what lives in that landscape and brings the viewer intimately into that world.

Stan’s love of art was ignited while hiking in the mountains with a film camera. He eventually published three photography books and dozens of magazine and book credits to his name and opened his first gallery in Sedona in 2019, specializing in dramatic southwest landscapes. He will go to extreme ends to capture his shot, sometimes climbing steep routes in the dark and navigating dangerous weather conditions. “I want people to have a sense of presence in viewing my art -- to feel like they are there with me experiencing these special moments,” said Stan.

Susie’s journey of turning photography from a hobby into a passion occurred when her father passed away and he left his camera to her. She has since won photography awards and written nature photography books for children and adults. Her goal is to touch people with her art and share the sense of awe she experiences in nature. “Through the lens I see and experience the world differently: through the eyes of a tiny butterfly, or a soaring eagle and I find the change in perspective freeing from everyday life. I hope to convey that healing perspective in my photos,” said Susie.

“I am pleased to end the year celebrating nature in two mediums. Melanie’s serene landscapes showcase her soft color palette. Stan and Susie’s photographs complement each other as seen from different perspectives. I hope the public will make time to see this inspiring exhibit from the views of three talented artists,” said Arts and Culture Coordinator Nancy Lattanzi.

This exhibit runs through Jan. 4, 2023. Viewings are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, or for more information on the City Hall Art Rotation Program, please contact Lattanzi at 928-203-5078 or NLattanzi@SedonaAZ.gov.