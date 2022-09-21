Cowboys win 4th straight

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde High School football team continued an undefeated string Friday, downing Trivium Prep Academy, 49-21.

Camp Verde had 21-0 lead at halftime and equaled that in the third quarter at the Goodyear-based school.

The Cowboys are 4-0 after a 408-yard passing performance by junior quarterback Tyson Buckley. Christian Sanabria’s 288 yards receiving and two touchdowns (one for 57 yards) catapulted him to the leader spot statewide in both categories. The junior has 800 yards receiving, well ahead of 1A Hayden wide receiver Brandon Garner’s 686, and is tied with Garner with 13 TDs.

Camp Verde junior Xander Turnbell turned his four receptions into three touchdowns for the air-raid offense.

The Cowboys did have a running game, too, letting six different rushers touch the football. Senior Angel Salas made the most of his opportunity from the 1-yard line for a touchdown. Junior Noah Collins, who had four catches, also scored.

Freshman kicker Logan Ayotte hit five of six PAT kicks. Collins ran in a two-point conversion.

Camp Verde had 551 total yards while holding Trivium to 223.

The Cowboys’ next three opponents have one win among them. They next host St. John Paul II Catholic from Avondale on Sept. 23. Their first opponent in the 2A Agua Fria section is North Pointe Prep, which is currently 0-4.