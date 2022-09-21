OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 22
Drug-sniffing K9s deter high school students

The Camp Verde High School parking lot is not a good place to bring illegal drugs. (VVN/ Raquel Hendrickson)

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: September 21, 2022 10:26 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – Police said that they use police K9s from out of town to sniff student lockers and vehicles at Camp Verde High School for illegal drugs, but a school administrator said it’s more of a deterrent.

“We will routinely be doing K9 sweeps inside and outside the schools to curb narcotic activity,” Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley said Friday, Sept, 16. He said the CVMO and the Cottonwood Police Department participated in a joint sweep at the school last week.

Cottonwood Police Commander Gareth Braxton-Johnson said his department has also helped other schools with their K9 teams, and it is almost exclusively done at their request. “We’ve assisted Mingus Union High School with locker sniffs in the past,” he added.

The dogs are led by the vehicles, Braxton-Johnson said, and if there is a hit, the car is notated and then school administrators contact the student to open up the vehicle. 

“I’m not aware if any students were arrested or charged since our K9s had to leave prior to any further action,” Braxton-Johnson said.

“I don’t have any record of drugs being found recently,” Camp Verde Unified School District Superintendent Steve Hicks said Tuesday. “While I am sure drugs have been found, I am told it is mainly looked at as a deterrent. “

The police dogs have been coming on campus for 15 to 20 years, at least, Hicks said.

“I am not sure who initiated this action and I do know these have been talked about in the past at board meetings,” he said.

“These operations are done under the guidance of School Administrators,” Rowley said.

The CVMO’s office will be adding their own K9 in October, the marshal pointed out.

Reach Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com

