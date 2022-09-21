Go with the flow at Verde River Day at Dead Horse Ranch

Back after a two-year hiatus, the 33rd Verde River Day is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood.

The popular event, hosted by Dead Horse and Greater Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, is great time to enjoy the outdoors and appreciate everything the Verde River means to the entire Verde Valley.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., festivities celebrate the community’s connection to the free-flowing Verde River, a green, life-giving jewel in Arizona’s arid natural landscape. Preservation and care of this vital resource – for both people and wildlife alike – will be promoted by the organizations participating in the event.

In honor of the occasion, Arizona State Parks will waive the entrance admission to Dead Horse Ranch State Park for the day.

Activities during the event include organized canoe and kayak rides, sandcastle building, a climbing wall, and over 40 nonprofit nature-based exhibits with educational information about the Verde River’s riparian habitat and wildlife. Food, drinks, and snacks will be provided by Verde Valley Moose Lodge and Verde Valley Kiwanis, who will raise money for worthy causes.

Verde River Day will also feature live music throughout the day.

Guests of all ages will be welcome to fish in the park lagoons that is stocked with $1,500 worth of fish. Visitors will also be welcome to take advantage of the scheduled Arizona Game & Fish Department’s fishing clinic. Fishing licenses are not required during clinic hours. Poles, bait, and tackle are provided for all age groups.

Dead Horse Ranch State Park is located adjacent to and across from the Verde River. It was established as a state park in 1977.

Many organizations have partnered to sponsor Verde River Day, including the Greater Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Verde River, the City of Cottonwood, National Park Service, Verde Natural Resource Conservation District and Town of Clarkdale.

Dead Horse Ranch State Park is at 675 Dead Horse Ranch Road. For more information visit Facebook.com/VerdeRiverDay or CottonwoodChamberAZ.org.