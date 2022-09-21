The Great Sedona & Verde Valley Chili Cook-Off is back

The Rotary Club of Sedona’s wildly successful event is at a new time and great new accessible location in the lobby and outdoor patios of the Sedona Performing Arts Center at Red Rock High School on Oct. 2.

The event features chili by regional restaurants and community competitors, auction, raffle, entertainment, Beer & Wine Bar, and more. The auction starts online before the event and finishes at the Cook-Off.



Four of Sedona’s community organizations will face off against each other in a good natured, old-fashioned, chili competition. The 2022 Great Sedona & Verde Valley Chili Cook-Off community competitors include: Mayor Sandy Moriarty and her fabulous chili team return for their ninth competition — she may retire as mayor but never as a chili chef; New Fire Chief Ed Mezulis and his firefighting chili team of first responders, fire fighters, and fierce chili competitors. Welcome to the team that keeps us safe.

New this year is the Sedona Library who is determined to win it all. Jan Marc Quisumbing leads his library team with enthusiasm and a secret recipe; and Yavapai College Culinary School’s new chef, Carl Miller, and his student team. There is no better way to meet the community than with a little friendly chili competition.



Restaurant competitors vying for the judges and people’s choice awards so far include Hideaway House, Vino Di Sedona, Sedona Real Inn & Suites, all locally owned and operated.

Plan to come and vote for your favorite chili - or your favorite chili competitor. Enjoy music, libations, merriment, and fabulous auction items.

Proceeds from the event will benefit programs that help working families with children. These programs will also be featured at the Chili Cook-Off and include: Verde Valley Imagination Library; West Sedona School’s before and after school program; Rotary leadership programs new at Red Rocks Junior High School; college and vocational scholarships.



Tickets are limited this year. Go to sedonarotary.org for more information, advance purchase tickets ($15), online bidding for auction items, or donations.

Rotary Club of Sedona is an affiliate of Rotary International, and works locally and globally to support education, promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, and make our community a better place through service activities. The club does this from a foundation of integrity through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

To learn more about membership go to SedonaRotary.org.