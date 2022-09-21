Healing with horses

CORNVILLE – There are no couches in horse therapy. And no horse is going to talk back to you with words of wisdom.

But Red, Toto, Joker and Odin had lots to say on Saturday at Michelle Peterson’s Medicine Horse Journey workshop.

The rescue horses, which have issues of their own, slowly circulated with seven people seated in low plastic lawn chairs in the middle of a Cornville pasture.

The curious 1,000-pound animals hovered over the group of workshop attendees, who were opening wounds about their grief, loss and heartbreak.

One horse started playing with a woman’s straw hat. Two horses went for a woman’s blond curls. Another just stepped into the middle of the circle and didn’t move.

The ice had been broken.

“For me, it’s holding a space for people to heal,” Michelle Peterson said. “I know it’s because the horses create an environment that is very calming for people.”

She calls it a “journey” and not “therapy” because they are not dealing with any specific issues.

Peterson said if a group is sitting in a circle and just looking at each other, that human-to-human contact is hard for some people to deal with. A lot of people’s pain is due to relationships with other people.

At Peterson’s workshop, they are talking and meditating among horses, a cow, goats and nature. It’s an environment where people feel safe to express themselves, she said.

People go out and connect with the herd quietly, she said, “with whatever they are traveling within their heart.”

“We’re inviting people into the world of the horse,” Peterson said. “And they are invited to learn about themselves through horses – what horses embody.”

Peterson explained that people get closer to their feelings by entering this world.

Peterson said a lot of people are offering different kinds of horse therapy. “It’s way more popular than I’ve ever seen it.”

But she knows her workshops are unique.

She said there are therapists who are interested equine therapy, but she feels someone has to be a horse-person first.

She has been riding horses and working with troubled horses since she has been 12 years old.

Peterson started doing horse healing training in 2005 in Massachusetts where she was trained in equine-inspired learning. And she had a lot of healing-arts training and coaching in the past 20 years.

She does about 12 workshops a year, three group retreats, trainings, is starting a one-year mentorship program, and also works with people who adopt rescue horses.

Peterson has her own horse rescue operation which is out of her home in Cornville, some with physical or behavioral issues. She also does a lot of rehoming.

Peterson’s Medicine Horse Journey’s Saturday workshop was held at TCL Sanctuary in Cornville with friend Tracy Campbell who also has many horses in rescue on the property including Red, Toto, Joker and Odin, who only has one eye.

She never knows what’s going to happen at one of her workshops, Peterson said.

The session on Saturday was amazing, she continued.

People just sat in a circle around a horse for an extra hour talking about what was going on in their lives and in their hearts.

“Everyone comes together like a human herd,” she said.” It’s extra special.”

