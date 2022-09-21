Jazz & Juice this weekend at Sound Bites Grill

If you love jazz and fine wine then you are in for a special treat at Sound Bites Grill this weekend, featuring two nights of music by jazz impresario Will Donato and friends on Friday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Sound Bites Grill celebrates “Jazz It Up Sedona, a Sedona Wine Fest Kick Off Party,” featuring Donato and Eddie Reddick with their “The Art of Sax” show, guaranteed to get your head nodding and fingers snapping to the groove of beautifully performed classic jazz numbers.

There will also be wine tasting, a fabulous mouth-watering buffet offering a smorgasbord of Sound Bites Grill favorites, and other fun things to do.

This is a party not to be miss. It is like one of Sound Bites Grill’s New Year’s Eve parties. Tickets are only $89 plus tax, including gratuity, to celebrate the Verde Valley Wine Consortium.

Price includes dinner, wine tasting and live music with Donato and Reddick.

There will be four wine stations open from 6-8 p.m. representing Alcantara, Javelina Leap, Caduceus and Cove Mesa.

Commemorative Sedona Wine Fest Glasses will be offered and there will be a Photo Booth to take pictures of you.

Saturday night, from 7 to 9 p.m., saxophone virtuoso Donato takes the show to a whole other level with his full band featuring Terry Wollman on guitar, Eddie Reddick on bass and vocals, Lamar Gains on keyboard and vocals, and Joel Reeds.

Saxophonist Will Donato is one of music’s most dynamic performers, gifted with the ability to bond and connect with his audiences. Donato can also be heard on the soundtracks from several movie scores including Thelma and Louise, The Wedding Planner, Under the Boardwalk, and No Man’s Land.

Sound Bites Grill also features Patrick Ki on Wineaux Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Chill on the Hill from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22; and David Len Scott on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Dinner is now being served on Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2714. Tickets can be purchased via Website.

Information provided by SBG.