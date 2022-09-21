Marauders thump Independence

COTTONWOOD – The Mingus Marauders football team overcame an early deficit to post a convincing win over Independence Friday, 47-16.

They improved to 2-1 and have outscored their opponents 108-33.

Mingus took a 15-9 lead into halftime, had a messy third quarter, then finished in a rush of scoring to dominate the game.

Of the Marauder 419 total yards, 322 came on the ground.

Senior Makai Arnaudo, among the top 10 in 4A, led the rushing game, running the ball 16 times for 156 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Brasen Durkalec kept the ball 18 times to run 86 yards and score two touchdowns.

Juniors Seth Brueland and Isaac Sena also ran the ball for a touchdown each.

Durkalec did not pass the ball much, but was fairly effective when he did. He completed three of six passes resulting in two touchdowns by senior Ian Contreras, who had 88 receiving yards.

Junior Isaiah Lathon led Mingus in total tackles with nine, while Ethan Jones and Isaac Sena had eight each in a busy night for the defense.

The Marauders won’t play at home again for a while. Next up, they travel to Washington High School for another Thursday game Sept. 22. Then they have a bye week followed by a trip to Deer Valley Oct. 7.

They return to Mingus Union Oct. 14 to start section competition against Bradshaw Mountain.