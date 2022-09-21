Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair looking for new participants

The Sedona Heritage Museum announces to artisans and crafters that their annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair is now open for registration.

Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Museum, the show focuses on local and regional artists and craftspeople, and only original handmade items are allowed. Artists and crafters are encouraged to personally interact with shoppers and tell how they make their pieces, where they find their unusual materials or what inspires them.

If you would like to receive registration information, please contact Janeen at 928 282 7038 or archives@sedonamuseum.org, or download the application at sedonamuseum.org/annual-events. The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona.