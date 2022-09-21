Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Joe Clyne

Thursday, Sept. 22, 5-6:30 p.m. Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room hosts the next free Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series featuring Joe Clyne.

Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There will be one band or solo artist that plays for the duration of the concert with a different artist playing each month, on the fourth Thursday of the month.

This month’s concert features guitarist Joe Clyne, who was a big part of the Kansas City music scene for years. He plays pop, Motown, blues, country, and originals. He has a tremendous amount of recording experience and was the opening act for the Righteous Brothers, Waylon Jennings, Kansas, and Eric Burden and War. He recently moved to the Verde Valley and is ready to share his music with everyone.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde. Find the library online at CampVerde.az.gov/cvcl. For more information about this or any other library program give us a call at 928-554-8380