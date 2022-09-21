OFFERS
My Turn: A good sheriff communicates ‘unvarnished truth’ to all constituents

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes

By DAVID RHODES, My Turn
Originally Published: September 21, 2022 11:22 a.m.

As many of you know, I am a native of Arizona and was raised here in Yavapai County. Looking back at my youth, I have fond memories of the approachability of many law enforcement officers and recall disappointment with those officers who were distant and aloof.

From a very young age, I recall feeling secure when those in power took the time to connect with us, and disappointed when they avoided those they served.

After working through the ranks of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office for almost 30 years, I was honored to have been elected the sheriff of the county I love. As I assumed my duties as sheriff, I realized how my interactions with law enforcement officers as a youth would provide the foundation for my own public policy as sheriff.

The most important role of the sheriff is being responsible for public safety.

To accomplish this, the sheriff, accountable to the voters, has an absolute responsibility to be visible, transparent, and approachable to the residents of the county—all of the residents of the county.

The sheriff must listen to and, more importantly, hear the concerns of residents.

At the same time, the sheriff must communicate the unvarnished truth regarding the facts related to the issues that are impacting public safety.

I will not avoid tough conversations, difficult topics or community groups, but, instead, will engage in conversation without judgment or prejudice.

I will always make myself available to the residents of Yavapai County to the extent that time allows.

My ability to effectively serve the public and protect everyone’s constitutional rights depends on it. This is the policy that I have embraced since the day I took office. I make no apologies for this policy.

Let us not forget: we are ALL Americans with an absolute right to protection under the law. You elected me sheriff trusting I would heed that principle, and I intend to honor your trust.

David Rhodes is the sheriff of Yavapai County.

