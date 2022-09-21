NAWS presents Mike Trulson watercolor demonstration

How does a new watercolor painter rapidly gain skill and notoriety? The Verde Valley’s own Mike Trulson has some simple yet actionable answers to share with you.

Come hear Mike’s story in a painting demonstration titled “Learning As I Go,” on Friday Sept. 23, at 9 a.m., at the Sedona United Methodist Church on 110 Indian Cliffs Road in Sedona. This program is being sponsored by the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS), a regional nonprofit watermedia art association with members from Flagstaff to Prescott.

Mike began with watercolor painting less than five years ago and has proven to be a quick learner winning numerous awards and recognition. While Mike is first to admit that he doesn’t have any secrets or special techniques to pass along, his creative evolution embodies a remarkable spirit of experimentation and persistence. His loose style, bold saturated color and casual attitude are inspiring to other newbies to watercolor. Mike humbly credits our local art organizations for opportunities and instruction from which he has benefited.

Founded in 1995, NAWS has about 150 members who meet monthly to celebrate watermedia painting. These meetings typically feature informative learning topics and artist demonstrations. Additional membership benefits include discounted access to exceptional quality workshops, participation in small critique groups and an extensive DVD loan library of painting technique videos. NAWS welcomes visitors to its monthly meetings.

For more information about NAWS, please send an email to nawsmembershipjoy@gmail.com.

Information provided by NAWS.