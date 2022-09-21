Red Rock Loop History Tours by Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum will host another round of their popular local history tours, on Sept. 28-30, and Oct. 1, this time visiting historic sites, homesteads and buildings while following the Red Rock Loop Road.

Red Rock was what the area around the base of Cathedral Rock was known as long before anyone ever heard of the name Sedona. These personalized tours will be guided by Sedona Historical Society Historians. They will share pioneer family history and historical settlement themes, while visiting sites of some of this vicinity’s earliest historic places.

The tour will visit the Chavez place, Dumas Ranch, Schuerman-Red Rock Cemetery, Schuerman family homestead house, the Armijo homestead house (on the National Register of Historic Places), ruins of our first school (1891), site of an early Oak Creek vineyard and an irrigation flume made of barrels, plus other sites. Hear stories of the historic themes and people who inhabited this “original” seat of modern civilization for our area.

Tours are Sept. 28, 29 and 30, and Oct.1 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Space is limited on the luxury coaches. Tickets are $65/Sedona Historical Society members, and $75/non-members, and available for purchase at the Museum or by calling 928-282-7038. These tours sell out so those interested are encouraged to contact the Museum soon.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. The Museum is housed in historic structures on the National Register of Historic Places.

Information provided by Sedona Heritage Museum.