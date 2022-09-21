Rotary Club of Sedona Village Golf Extravaganza benefits Community Garden and more

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village is hosting a Golf Extravaganza at Oakcreek Country Club Saturday, Sept. 24. The community will recall, the club started the community garden two summers ago. It’s now thriving and over 700 pounds of produce have been donated to the Sedona Community Food Bank to date. How does the club continue to sustain it? Through this signature fundraiser: Golf Extravaganza.

The Golf Extravaganza stands out as a unique golf experience and participants are encouraged to sign up just for that, the experience. The Rotary Club of Sedona Village welcomes fun-loving serious and non-serious golfers and golf teams to this one-of-a-kind Golf Extravaganza on Sept. 24, at Oakcreek Country Club. The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and ends with a catered lunch by Colt Grill. The tournament not only benefits all Rotary Club of Sedona Village projects, like the garden and youth programs, but also the Sedona Public Library in the Village and Project-Fill-the-Need Food Pantry on the Big Park Community School campus.

All are welcome and golfing is not required the day of. A silent auction with a value of over $10,000 and a putting maze will be set up in front of the club house from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Players are encouraged to sign up soon, space is limited. Visit sedonavillagerotary.org for more information or to register, contribute, and support the community. Donations are to be made to the Rotary Club of Sedona Village Charitable Fund, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

Rotary International is a service organization that works to promote world health, eradication of polio, supports the education of young people, and makes local communities a better place through a variety of service activities. The Rotary Club of Sedona Village meets the first and third Thursdays each month on campus of the Big Park Community School at 7:30 a.m. For more information about the club visit www.sedonavillagerotary.org