Sedona Film Fest presents ‘God’s Country’ premiere Sept. 23-29

The Sedona International Film Festival will screen the Northern Arizona premiere of “God’s Country,” showing Sept. 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“God’s Country” is a character-driven thriller set in the snowy wilderness of the American West. Thandiwe Newton plays Sandra Guidry, a Black professor living and working in a rural college town.

She discovers a mysterious red truck parked in her driveway and soon learns it belongs to a pair of local hunters seeking to enter the forest behind her house. Sandra turns them away politely but firmly – her experience tells her these are not the sort of men to welcome freely into her world. But they won’t take no for an answer, and soon Sandra finds herself drawn into an escalating battle of wills that puts her most deeply held values to the test.

Thandiwe Newton’s performance has been hailed by The Hollywood Reporter as “arresting” and Ronda Penrice of The Wrap says, “Thandiwe Newton shines…the weight of this film is on [her] shoulders. And, as always, she delivers.” Brian Tallerico of Roger Ebert further declares “God’s Country” as, “one of this Sundance’s best films.”

“God’s Country” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 23-29. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 23, 25 and 26; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 27, 28 and 29.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.