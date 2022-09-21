Sheriff Rhodes to speak to Preparedness Team, Oath Keepers

On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m., Sheriff David Rhodes will once again be speaking to what he called “one of my favorite groups,” the Yavapai County Preparedness Team/Oath Keepers of Yavapai County.

Rhodes has spoken to the group before and was very well received. If you haven’t had the pleasure of meeting him, you should be there, organizers said. “His responses to our questions are complete, and his explanations are clear, and he is very personable.”

RELATED My Turn: A good sheriff communicates ‘unvarnished truth’ to all constituents

RELATED: Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

The Oath Keepers have been active in Yavapai County for going on nine years, holding meetings and trainings three times every month. If you don’t know who the Oath Keepers are, you have missed some very interesting times, a news release states. This group has had some attention. It has been visited and filmed by a Spanish documentary team, and the French version of “60 Minutes.” In fact, this is the same group you may have seen on 60 Minutes, as the New York team filmed a meeting and some members for that show. They have also caught the interest of a German film crew and the Associated Press.

The Oath Keepers are working to form CPTs — Community Preparedness Teams. “Everyone I have spoken with in the past couple of years feels strongly that ‘something is coming, and it’s not good.’ If something does come, some major disaster, what do we do about it? What if the power goes off, for a long time? What if this ever increasing debt causes an economic collapse, and all government services fail? That’s where the CPT’s come in,” according to the news release.

In addition, the group offers Stop the Bleed training to the community. Any church, club, sports team, neighborhood groups or others who like to take part, need only provide a location for the class, and Oath Keepers will provide that training free to everyone. Instructors are certified by the American College of Surgeons, so recognized certification will be provided after the class. To date, this group has trained over 700 Yavapai citizens, including children, to save a life with these simple techniques.

The Verde Valley chapter of the Oath Keepers meets in Cottonwood on the first Saturday of every month.



All meetings, training, events and Stop the Bleed are provided as community service, at no cost. There is no membership, no dues, no sign-in to attend. Just show up, enjoy and learn. For more information, contact Janet Arroyo at 928-636-8895 or email ycoathkeepers@gmail.com.