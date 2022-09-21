Step Back in time with Come Back Buddy

Saturday, Sept. 24, Clarkdale presents a crowd favorite, Come Back Buddy, returning for their fifth performance in the Concerts in the Park series. Join your friends and neighbors from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo for an evening of fun, dancing and upbeat 50s and 60s rock and roll favorites.

Come Back Buddy is a four-piece rock and roll band inspired by Buddy Holly and the Crickets. The trio’s repertoire includes the music of many artists from the 1950s era including Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Ricky Nelson, and of course, Buddy Holly.

For some, Come Back Buddy is an education in nostalgia, while for others it’s a walk down memory lane. If you’re looking to turn back the clock, or simply want to hear some great music and hits from the 1950s, this is the show for you. Visit ComeBackBuddy.com to learn more.

This is the final show of the 2022 Concert in the Park season. Town of Clarkdale joins Parks and Recreation in thanking all who participated this year and welcomes comments or suggestions by email at parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.

The 50/50 raffle is back this year!.The full concert schedule is available on the Town of Clarkdale website, www.clarkdale.az.gov. Bring your chairs, water, and snacks, or plan to visit one of the local restaurants or concert vendors. Dogs are welcome on a leash and under control and please remember alcohol is not permitted in the park.



The Clarkdale Parks and Recreation Department thanks State Farm Agent Jennifer Griffin for being the 2022 Concerts in the Park sponsor.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at (928) 639-2460, visit www.clarkdale.az.gov, or email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov. As always, the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather. CONCERT HOTLINE: (928) 639-2492.