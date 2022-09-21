Sundance winner ‘The Territory’ to make Northern Arizona premiere Sept. 25-28

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Territory” showing Sept. 25-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Territory” — from director Alex Pritz — won two of the top awards at the Sundance Film Festival: Audience Award for World Cinema Documentary and Special Jury Award for Documentary Craft.

“The Territory” provides an immersive on-the-ground look at the tireless fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by farmers and illegal settlers in the Brazilian Amazon.

When a network of Brazilian farmers seizes a protected area of the Amazon rainforest, a young Indigenous leader and his mentor must fight back in defense of the land and an uncontacted group living deep within the forest.

“The Territory” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 25-28. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 25 and 26; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 27 and 28.







Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.