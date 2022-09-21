Turntablist DJ Taza spins the platter at Main Stage

Sept. 24, Main Stage welcomes back turntablist, DJ Taze.

Taze takes over with a night of funk, disco, hip hop and so much more. Finish off the weekend right by hitting the dancefloor and grabbing a drink special. No cover for this event and it starts at 9 p.m.

Main Stage provides nightly entertainment almost every night of the week.

Mondays kick off with karaoke hosted by Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Karaoke continues on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., this time hosted by Sean “Shizzy” McAfee.

Wednesdays with “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Thursdays nights bring Smarty Pants Trivia at 7 p.m. with Bean and ill.Ego. Teams battle it out in seven rounds of trivia. Winner takes the whole pot.

Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. Collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. Beer School is an exciting way to learn and experience craft tastings for only $5.

On Fridays, they bring back TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse Petterson. Badass Hot Dogs serves food nightly and Pizzas available to order at the bar.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.

Information provided by Main Stage.