Verde Heritage: The biggest smelter at Jerome closed in 1915

The United Verde Copper Company smelter at Jerome closed after 32 years and was relocated at Clarkdale for 35 years closing in 1950, leaving only the concentrators running until the Jerome mines closed.

“Arrivals from Jerome yesterday stated the United Verde Copper Company had set a date for banking the fire of its old smelter, and after September 1, this historical smelting plant would pass into memory. The old gives way to the new, and henceforth Clarkdale will be the smelter for the big mines.”

“The old smelter has had a remarkable career, and was first established August 1, 1883, when the United Verde was in its infant stages, and its primitive plant was rated as ahead of its productive ability in so far as smelting principles of an advanced stage were to be considered. Around the old familiar works again will the scene be shifted, to recall the days when the ‘Wade Hampton’ and ‘Eureka’ mines were slumbering in their stillness only to be awakened when human foresight discovered one of the biggest hidden treasures the world has ever known.”

(Weekly Journal-Miner; Prescott; September 1, 1915; p. 2; from Thursday’s Daily.)

“Silence reigns where once there was life. The old smelting plant of the United Verde went out of commission on Saturday night, August 28, at exactly 6:30 o’clock, after an almost continuous run day and night since 1887.”

“The shutdown is permanent, and the old plant gives way to the modern plant at Clarkdale. The career of this historical smelter has made history for Yavapai County. As the last red metal dripped into the mold, there was a scene in which sentiment played its final act in this mineral drama of other days.”

“James A. Macdonald, [first president of the old company, who, after Senator Clark was president, became] vice president of the company; Thomas Taylor, superintendent of smelters; Will L. Clark, general manager; LeRoy Anderson, general counsel; scores of employees, and a large gathering of old-time residents of Jerome were present at the mechanical obsequies of this historical smelter. Mr. Taylor recalled 21 years ago, when he first went up the hill to assume charge, and with Mr. Macdonald [who first visited the smelter in May 1884], both were deeply affected as silence again reigned in what was once a scene of animation.”

“Old-time residents present stated that during the infancy of smelting operation by the United Verde, a dense growth of pines abounded in that region, but which time has obliterated. Other reminiscences of the early history of this big property also were revived and a fitting climax of such an unusual scene came when hundreds of copper souvenirs were distributed to the many people present to refresh the memory of other days.”

“The dismantling of the old plant has commenced, and what machinery is of service will be taken to Clarkdale.”

(Weekly Journal-Miner; Prescott; Sept. 1, 1915; p. 2.)