Sheriff Rhodes to speak to Preparedness Team, Oath Keepers VW buses roll back to Jerome Drug-sniffing K9s deter high school students Water worries: Adjudication update packs auditorium with curious residents Healing with horses Troopers ID family of 4 killed in fiery car crash near Sedona Dodger great Maury Wills dies in Sedona 4 killed in fiery crash at I-17 Sedona exit LEADERS & ENTREPRENEURS: A conversation with Mayor Tim Elinski Photo: Extrication Training

Thu, Sept. 22
Public Notices

VW buses roll back to Jerome

VW Gathering (VVN/file/Vyto Starinskas)

VW Gathering (VVN/file/Vyto Starinskas)

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: September 21, 2022 10:31 a.m.

JEROME – The Jerome Jamboree XXXI is back in town this weekend, and that means one lucky person will drive away with a rare Volkswagen bus.

The prices of the VW buses are rising each year so this labor of love by the bus club is also becoming more valuable each year.

photo

This year’s lucky person at the Jerome Jamboree will win a refurbished 1973 Wild Westerner. The Arizona Bus Club and its members have put in thousands of hours and dollars to restore this bus to get it back on the highway. (Photos courtesy Arizona Bus Club)

This year’s bus value is between $30,000 and $45,000, according to member Joe Jacinto.

“It is a one-year-only model color scheme from the factory,” Jacinto said.

Last year’s bus winner was from Phoenix.

This year’s lucky person will win a refurbished 1973 Wild Westerner, he said.

The Bus Club stresses that the annual drawing will be Sunday, Sept 25, at 10 a.m. and “make sure you are wearing a valid wristband if you have the winning ticket or we will go to a new ticket.”

Raffle tickets are $1.00 each.

The gates open on Thursday at 9 a.m. and there will be live bands on Friday and Saturday nights and food vendors, Jacinto said.

But the true stars of the weekend are the VW vehicles, which are open for inspection and viewing.

Events take place Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s bus was donated by Lou and Glynda M. Pawlik of Southern Arizona. The Arizona Bus Club and its members have put in thousands of hours and dollars to restore this bus to get it back on the highway.

Reach Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com

