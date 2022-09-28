All-star cast in ‘See How They Run’ Sept. 30-Oct. 6

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “See How They Run” showing Sept. 30-Oct. 6 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“See How They Run” features an award-winning, stellar ensemble cast including Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson.

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.

When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

The film will show twice daily. Showtimes will be 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 through Wednesday, Oct. 5; and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.