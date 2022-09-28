Bubbles & Ball Gowns

Metamorphosis Studio hosts Bubbles and Ball Gowns, a soiree of color and fantastical imagery, open to the public with the merriment commencing on Friday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 9 p.m., complete with sparkling beverages, music, art and community.



The free event includes a fundraising raffle for Verde Valley Sanctuary (VVS). All proceeds raised will be donated to VVS, and the winner of the raffle will receive a photo session valued at $700.

VVS began 28 years ago as a grassroots organization of women who were concerned about domestic violence in our community. Thanks to generous donations from the community, VVS opened the first domestic violence shelter in the Verde Valley region in 1994 with a leased modular home that slept six. Since then, VVS has strategically expanded and now offers comprehensive services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.



Sedona is home to many art forms and artists but few people are fortunate enough to be the subject of art themselves and for many women they never have an opportunity to have their image captured professionally and in a unique way. Photographer Stephen Henderson, of Metamorphosis Studio in West Sedona, has managed not only to master his artistic savvy but also to capture the distinctive beauty of his female subjects.

Testimonials, from the women who’ve had the opportunity of being in front of Stephen’s camera lens, exemplify the magical experience that he has cultivated. He has honed his gift of uniquely immortalizing women in a colorful atmosphere of fantasy and magic that the public is invited to see for themselves. Henderson’s impressive array of elegant ball gowns alone inspires various expressions of utter delight by all who enter, men included.

Stephen’s 25-year history as a fashion and beauty photographer in London during the 1980s and 90s lends great value to his professional expertise having worked with supermodels of the time, including Kate Moss when she was fresh to the fashion world. He has shot for advertising, editorial and high profile clients from around the globe with a portfolio that includes entities like Esprit, Louis Vuitton, Harvey Nichols, L’Oreal, Wella and Schwarzkopf, to name a few.

During his time as a professional photographer, Stephen was greatly inspired by the natural beauty of the female form, which is reflected in his stunning pictures. Today, his work is deeply influenced by his journey of self-discovery and personal transformation.



By way of experience, he was led to become a metaphysician, self-empowerment coach, workshop facilitator and mystic. These uncommon attributes come in handy in his work as he embraces a much deeper psychological concept of aesthetics and how people perceive their own beauty and physical appearance. Stephen collaborates intimately with his clients to strip away their programmed and conditioned concepts of what Stephen calls “manufactured beauty.” His focus is to expose and capture the true essence and inner beauty of his subjects supporting their own personal journey towards self-empowerment.





The Red Rocks are now home to another brilliant artist whose work embodies the spirit of Sedona, and that spirit includes supporting women in need in our community.

For more information and to RSVP for the Bubbles & Ball Gowns Open Studio visit TheArtOfBeautyPhotography.com.