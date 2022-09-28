The Gran Bailazo returns to Main Stage

Friday, Sept.30, The Gran Bailazo returns featuring Tucson’s own, Grupo Kulpablez. The five-piece band hits the stage playing favorites in Cumbia, Bachata and so much more. Call Ray Razo at 928-301-6865, for tickets and information.

Saturday, Oct.1, Phoenix band Rattle the Cage makes their debut at Main Stage. They are a high energy rock ‘n’ roll band playing favorite hits from Alice In Chains, Pantera, AC/DC, Motley Crue, Nirvana, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more. Music starts at 9 p.m. for the free event.

Main Stage provides nightly entertainment almost every night of the week. Mondays kick off with karaoke hosted by Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Karaoke continues on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., this time hosted by Sean “Shizzy” McAfee.

Wednesdays with “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Thursdays nights bring Smarty Pants Trivia at 7 p.m. with Bean and ill.Ego. Teams battle it out in seven rounds of trivia. Winner takes the whole pot. Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. Collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. Beer School is an exciting way to learn and experience craft tastings for only $5. On Fridays, we bring back TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse Petterson. Badass Hot Dogs serves food nightly and Pizzas available to order at the bar.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.

