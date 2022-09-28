Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery presents ‘Accessories for Classy Ladies’

The Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery presents a two-member show featuring new works by Isabel Mathieson and Suzen Brackell.

“Accessories for Classy Ladies” will kick off with an opening reception for the artists during Jerome’s First Saturday art walk on Oct. 1, 5-8 p.m.



Isabel Mathieson built her business, “Chacha’s [her nickname] Glass Art Studio” after her retirement from a full-time occupation alongside raising a family. As a third generation Arizonan, Isabel was born in Jerome to a family that encouraged art and craft on every level.

During a time when there was no TV, no computers, no electronics, Isabel’s childhood days were filled with artmaking. Her father taught her many of the jewelry processes that she continues to use today. But also, Isabel has continued to explore more processes while expanding her talents through workshops and self-instruction.

Isabel became a member of the Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery years ago, and as a result, her glass-making products have expanded to include kiln formed glass and glass jewelry. Having earned a certificate in Precious Metal Clays (PMC) at Rio Grande, she now integrates fine silver or sterling silver into her jewelry designs.

Isabel’s functional glass art consists of candy dishes to 16-inch bowls, which may have inclusions or reactions between the glasses to enhance artistic outcome.

“I may use a single material,” she says, “or a combination of materials such as art glass, dichroic glass, fine silver or sterling silver, each with its own attributes that enable the work I create to be so unique.”

The Suzen Brackell Collection is “Art You Can Wear!”

Suzen says, “I see myself as an artist of cloth. The clothing I design and sew, along with the accessories I create, are my works of art. I’m delighted when I see them being worn on ‘Classy Ladies’ as a kind of moving sculpture. This is my art.”

Suzen fell in love with fashion and sewing when she was twelve years old and finally started her own business in 1986. Through the years, Suzen has gained a loyal following of beautiful women throughout the United States and Canada. These clients love wearing her clothing.

“Some of these gorgeous gals have been clients since I first started my business,” she exclaims. Suzen is the creator of the most distinctive and easily recognized wearable art.

Suzen’s works of art are all one-of-a-kind pieces. Everyone admires her creations because the fabrics used in her collections are versatile, easy to care for, and radiate confidence. Suzen pours love into each piece she creates by curving and sculpting her fabrics into something that makes the wearer feel at once comfortable and confident. Her garments are ready for any adventure or special moment headed your way.

Suzen’s new collection includes a variety of chic, whimsical vests that are casual, elegant, and cozy while still being stylish from day to night.

“I have vests for every season; some made with luxurious faux fur and some to the lighter weight materials which are enhanced with stylish and functional pockets. I also have a variety of headbands and scrunchies with matching earrings in my new collection. I can’t wait to show them all to you.”

Meet and greet the artists during a fun opening reception on Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. The show runs Sept 28 – Nov 29. The gallery is open daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. except closed on Tuesdays. 928-639-4276 www.jeromecoop.com, info@jeromecoop.com.

Currently accepting applications in all media.