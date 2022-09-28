Jerome’s First Saturday Art & Wine Walk

Oct. 1 will be time for Jerome’s next First Saturday Art & Wine Walk, sponsored by the Jerome Chamber of Commerce. Once again, over 30 local art galleries and studios, specialty shops, and wine tasting rooms will be participating in the free event from 5 to 8 p.m. Free parking and a free shuttle will be provided, along with musical entertainment in multiple locations. Jerome has long been recognized as an arts community and this is a great chance to meet the artists and crafts people who make it all work.

Made in Jerome Pottery will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. Stop by for a piece of cake and to hear stories from founder Dave Hall and to hear a little music from his band, “Hall & the Howlers.”

Jane Moore has been part of the operation for over 40 years and has been a very active member of the Town Council, including serving as the Mayor of Jerome. Part of what makes their shop so special is their use of the local clay and local artists to make their unique hand crafted creations, fired in kilns made from old smelter brick from Clarkdale.

As Jane put it, they “fell in love with the process of making something from the local earth” – and the idea that “art can be functional.” As their business has shown, if you make a good product that people want and use, they will come back. They’ve been doing it since 1972.

Additional live music will be showcased with “Muddy Rabbit” (formerly known as “Inde Ella”) performing in the upper park with the jazz of “Tria Prima” returning, this time on Main Street by the Turquoise Spider. Tara Lynn will be performing in front of the House of Joy from 4 to 6 p.pm, followed there by the rock and roll of “Sir Mighty” from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wine tasting will be the focus at six winery-operated tasting rooms. Those include Maynard James Keenan’s Caduceus Cellars and his Four eight Wineworks in the Puscifer the Store nearby on Main Street. The Original Jerome Winery on Jerome Avenue has been a Jerome fixture for many years. Passion Cellars on the upper park level on the steps above the old Police and Fire Stations on Main and Cabal Cellars on Hull Avenue, along with the Coronado Vineyards tasting room on Main Street offer wine from the Willcox area in southern Arizona. And Vino Zona on Main Street provides curated tastings of Arizona wines.

Visit Jeromechamber.com for more details.