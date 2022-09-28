Living the Good Life: Annual group art exhibition curated by Goldenstein Gallery

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is announced their sixth annual art exhibit “Living the Good Life,” curated by Linda Goldenstein and Goldenstein Gallery.



In keeping with their support of artists and the arts in Sedona, they are excited to partner in this dynamic group exhibition that celebrates so many good things in life such as nature, blue skies, wildlife, music, the human form, confidence and softness, all intended to bring good feelings to our lives. Included are paintings and sculptures by acclaimed artists in a variety of mediums and styles.

There will be an opening reception for the artists on Sept. 30, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Russ Lyon Sotheby’s offices located at 20 Roadrunner Drive, Suite A, in West Sedona. Everyone is invited to mix and mingle with the artists and be intrigued and inspired by their art. There will also be live music by Brian David.

Featured artists include landscape paintings by JA Gorman whose art career has taken him from international exhibits to museums including the International Space Hall of Fame, acclaimed oil painter James Cook, and exquisite works by Libby Caldwell and Goldenstein Gallery associate Rachel Tucker.

Goldenstein is excited to debut a large five-panel floral landscape by new artist Chip Putman.

There will be wildlife paintings by Jourdan Dern Powers in her detailed style and colorful Impressionist works with layers of oil paint by Patricia Griffin – an awarded Artist for Wildlife Conservation.

Figurative works by Ben Wright draw from Native American ceremony, symbolism and tradition to attain the traits for which he strives in his life and work: Balance, Connectivity and Spirituality. Wright uses powerful imagery juxtaposed with intensely bold colors.

The exhibit includes David DeVary’s Cowgirls with Attitude, LauRha Frankfort’s line drawings, capturing the pure line of the three-dimensional female form, and Chris Deverill’s well-loved whimsical bronze sculptures of bunnies, burros and bears.

Visitors can see colorful abstract paintings by Afsneh Orjoonia expressing the hidden shapes and colors that she intuits in the great composer’s music and mixed-media pieces by Ray Tigerman and artist, author and activist Mary Fisher.

The public is invited to enjoy the exhibition and meet these artists at the opening reception.

The ongoing exhibit is open to the public and may be self-toured daily. Please contact Goldenstein Gallery at 928-204-1765, for additional information and if you would like a personal tour of this exhibition. Visit GoldensteinArt.com to see the full exhibition online, biographies and full portfolios of the artist’s work.