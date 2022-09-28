Museum hosts book signing of ‘The Last Harvey House’

The Sedona Heritage Museum will host a talk and book signing event on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon with local author Lois Truffa.

At 10 a.m., Truffa will introduce her book “The Last Harvey House – The Miracle of Saving Winslow, Arizona, and La Posada” and share some insight into this story of a community proving that miracles can happen. She will then be available until noon to greet the audience and sell and sign copies of her book.

“This is a David-and-Goliath story, and David won this round,” Truffa said. “Fred Harvey and his Harvey Girls, architect Mary Colter, and the Santa Fe Railroad provide a colorful background for the drama and eventual triumph.”

As the 19th century drew to a close, luxurious train travel was the way to go in America. The Santa Fe Railroad was the first line to become interested in more than just providing a way to cross the country. When Fred Harvey joined forces with the railroad, Harvey Houses sprang up across the country offering good food and plush accommodations. One of these luxury hospitality stops was the La Posada in Winslow, designed by Mary Colter. Unfortunately, when train travel waned, La Posada weathered a series of “unfortunate” uses. Guided by serendipity and with luck on their side, the people of Winslow succeeded in preservation of both a national treasure and their town’s place in history.

Lois Truffa is a resident of the Village of Oak Creek. A born reader and writer, she has written for newspapers, magazines and two prior books. “My master’s thesis in Sustainable Communities at NAU led me to Marie LaMar and Janice Griffith and this book,” says Truffa. “Marie and Janice wanted their story told, and both of them thought I was the one to tell it. So, here I am.”

This talk is free and open to the public, who are invited to enjoy refreshments and meet the author.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona Hours are 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., daily. For more information, call 928-282-7038. SedonaMuseum.org.