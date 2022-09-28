Peach to perform ‘Fool Me Twice!’ at Sedona Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum presents Michael Peach in a performance of his original show “Fool Me Twice!” on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 1:30 p.m.

A poet and historical researcher, Peach was inspired by his investigations into Sedona and Arizona history. Sedona audiences have grown to love his style of blending original “cowboy” poetry, tall tales, and historical humor as he exposes local mythology and takes a tongue-in-cheek look at quirky incidents from the past using jokes, storytelling, and first person narrative. As is customary with Mike’s shows, this one incorporates the spirit of the Old West with selections like this:

“When dudes come out west, the thing they like best is playing cowboy for their own entertainment. But the hard-working hands can lay their own plans to reciprocate on that arrangement. For one of the joys of some real cowboys is putting one over on dudes. Spinning tall tales, blowing wind in their sails, and adopting profane attitudes.”

You’ll laugh at outrageous vintage press releases, proselytizing train robbers, fraudulent miners, local pranksters, and a publicity-hungry huckster. You’ll also hear about Sedona’s historical and contemporary connections to the world of Walt Disney.

Peach is an award-winning actor and playwright and his shows have long been a favorite of university, state and national parks, and historically-oriented audiences.

The show is about an hour long. Tickets are $6, with children under 12 free. Museum admission is separate.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Park in Uptown. It is open daily from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The Museum’s exhibits include stories of area pioneers, movies made in Sedona, cowboy life, vintage vehicles and antique orchard and fruit processing equipment demonstrations. The red rock home and fruit packing shed along with the tractor shed are listed on the National Historic Register. For more information about this show or the Museum, call 928-282-7038.