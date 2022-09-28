Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Railway Children’ premiere Sept. 30-Oct. 6

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Railway Children” showing Sept. 30-Oct. 6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Inspired by one of the most beloved British family films of all time, “Railway Children” is an enchanting, moving, and heart-warming adventure for a new generation.

“Railway Children” is set in 1944 in rural England against the backdrop of WW2 when children are flooding into the countryside to escape the bombing of industrial cities.

As life in Britain’s cities becomes increasingly perilous, three evacuee children are sent by their mother from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth. With the help of Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter), a group of young evacuees begin to settle into their new life in the countryside.

When the children discover injured American soldier Abe (KJ Aikens), hiding out in the railyard at Oakworth Station, they are thrust into a dangerous quest to assist their new friend who, like them, is a long way from home. Then, a true adventure ensues.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2; 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3 and 4; and 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

