Steve Miller, Poppy Harpman on stage at Sound Bites Grill

On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m., Steve Miller and friends rock the Sound Bites Celebrity Show Room.

With a career spanning over 25 years in music, multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer Miller is still being heard each day on contemporary and smooth jazz radio around the world. His career has produced multiple #1 hits on the Billboard charts and countless radio staples over nearly two decades - including with his latest album “Unified” (2020) - a collaboration with keyboardist Brian Simpson that has reached the #1 spot on the Billboard and Amazon jazz sales charts.

Steve’s been a touring member of Acoustic Alchemy, has played countless club dates and headlined festivals worldwide. He’s also co-written and produced tracks with Grammy Award-winning pianist Omar Akram and many smooth jazz notables including Vincent Ingala, Brian Simpson and Paul Taylor.

Having released eight studio albums, a live CD / DVD package and a “Best Of”, for Miller, music is therapy and a welcomed diversion from the current world climate. With radio legacy hits to his credit including “High Noon”, “Fun In The Sun,” and “Global Kiss,” today Miller is just as comfortable being a creator, adviser and mentor to others.

With a back-up band of equally talented musicians, one can bet it will be one heck of show few will forget.

On Friday, Sept. 30, 6 to 9 p.m. its Poppy Harpman & the Storm, storming the stage, featuring front man and harmonica virtuoso Poppy Harpman, backed by lead guitarist Randy Magnuson, keyboardist Jeff Lucas, bassist Randall Hakke and drummer Mark Ulmer.

Poppy’s vocals are the personality and power that drives the band’s hard-hitting songs. On stage His energy oozes off the stage captivating every member of the audience.

He has developed a reputation for ‘getting crazy’ and devastating audiences with his high-energy style of Rhythm & Blues and rock ‘n’ roll which showcases Poppy’s innovative harmonica playing.

Every member of his band is a powerhouse musician and performer in their own right, guaranteed to deliver a show everyone will remember long after it’s over.

If you love the Blues, this is one show you don’t want to miss.

Other Sedona musical luminaries will be featured during the week, include Patrick Ki on Wineaux Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Chill on the Hill on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Scandalous Hands on Friday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. it’s Jazz & Juice Sunday, featuring Dave Len Scott.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928 282 2714. Tickets can be purchased via website.

Information provided by Sound Bites.