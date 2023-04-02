OFFERS
Obituary: Dickie Lee McWilliams

Originally Published: April 2, 2023 11:24 a.m.

1951 - 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce Dickie Lee McWilliams passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Dickie was 71 years young. He was born in Brownfield, Texas and resided in Cottonwood, Arizona for more than 40 years.

Dickie loved the outdoors and loved to spend time with family and friends. He was the owner of Conn Pest Control, here in the Verde Valley. Dickie had a heart of gold. If you were lucky enough to have known Dickie, you were blessed for he was known for his BBQ, and man, could he smoke a brisket.

Dickie was the best husband, father, brother, uncle and friend you could ask for. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon (Sam) McWilliams, son Cameron McWilliams, stepson Caleb Coleman, brother Gary McWilliams, sister Brenda Ray, stepbrother Darrel Roberts, stepsisters Debra McAuliffe and Catherine Polley, and cousin Lance Martin.

There will be private celebration of life at a later date yet to be determined.

Information provided by the funeral home.

