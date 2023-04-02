OFFERS
Obituary: Dr. Craig E. Hoffbauer

Originally Published: April 2, 2023 11:28 a.m.

1943 - 2023

Dr. Craig E. Hoffbauer, born January 21, 1943, returned to the Great Unknown on December 8, 2022. He passed away from encephalopathy in Cottonwood, Arizona, where he practiced osteopathic medicine and acupuncture.

He was cremated according to his wishes. Private services were held for the family earlier this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Osteopathic Foundation at aof.org/giving/donate-now or Hope for Warriors which supports those wounded in military service (one of Craig’s favorite causes) at support.hopeforthewarriors.org/give/365410/#!/donation/checkout.

Through the years, he received the following recognitions:

• 2001-2002 - President, Arizona Osteopathic Medical Association (AOMA)

• 2005 - Physician of the Year AOMA • 1999 & 2011 - AOMA President’s Award

• 1986-1991 - Cottonwood City Council Member

• 1991-1994 - Mingus Union High School Board Member

Craig is survived by his wife, Janice Many Hoffbauer; his son, Wyng Hoffbauer; daughter, Kyla Hoffbauer; stepchildren, Cathy Perrin, Bonny Eakins, and Tom Perrin; grandson Nash Hoffbauer and sisters, Amy Petersen and Nikki Keraus.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Edward C. Hoffbauer and Nadine Bernick Hoffbauer. For a full Obituary, go to Westcott Funeral Home at westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

