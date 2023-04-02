OFFERS
Obituary: Vernell Maryann Tobish

Originally Published: April 2, 2023 11:26 a.m.

1951 - 2023

Vernell Maryann Tobish, a 33 year resident of Cottonwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023; only days short of her 72nd birthday. She was born on March 7, 1951 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Vernell was above all a nurturing soul; Mother both of Earth and Family. Her home and garden were always filled with well over a hundred plants of many varieties, as well as other living things. She was also a skilled artisan, working many years with 3-dimensional art, applying color in remarkable fashion. In more recent years she doted on her burgeoning family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Alan Tobish, parents Robert Alexander and Betty Nell Roland, and son, Donald Fenn.

She is survived by sons Steven Fenn and Troy Hockett; brother Jim Alexander; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Vernell is also survived by her ex-husband of 20 years and step-father to her children, Carl Hockett.

She is greatly missed by all who loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen Street in Cottonwood on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM.

Westcott Funeral Home handled cremation. Vernell requested live/potted plants only.

Information provided by family.

