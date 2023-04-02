OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW Camp Verde Town Council to discuss vacant property, vacant position Camp Verde Senior Center still walks to its own beat Fire district seeks 2 new board members after resignations Superintendent’s pending retirement comes with political announcement Yavapai County Attorney pushes for territorial-era abortion law enforcement Sewage spill may have been diverted by flood debris Woman dies after falling from West Clear Creek cliff Camp Verde’s water system in need of new well, more capacity soon Bank Collapse: If you’re worried about your bank...

Subscribe Now
Sun, April 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Superintendent’s pending retirement comes with political announcement

Steve King, superintendent of Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, stands outside the district offices Wednesday, March 29, 2023. He hopes to be elected to countywide office in 2024. (VVN/Raquel Hendrickson)

Steve King, superintendent of Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, stands outside the district offices Wednesday, March 29, 2023. He hopes to be elected to countywide office in 2024. (VVN/Raquel Hendrickson)

mugshot photo
By Raquel Hendrickson
Originally Published: April 2, 2023 7 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
-
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News