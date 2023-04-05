Arts Academy of Sedona presents Friday Night at the Theater

The Arts Academy of Sedona (AAS) has announced that the April presentation of its Friday Night at the Theater program (at its luxurious black box theater in The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek, 7000 SR-179, STE C-100) will focus on celebrating Poetry Month and Earth Month, both of which are honored in April.

On April 7, 7-8:30 p.m., a variety of local performers, including musicians, singers, dancers, poets, and monologists will display their talents from the AAS stage. Featured performers include: Woody and Shelley Haiken, Ivory LaNoue, Michael Steele, Chantal Harte and Jashan Blackwell, Sandi Schenholm, Gary Every, Gary Scott, and others. Come out and join them as they pay tribute to rhyme, verse, and our beautiful planet.



If you’d like to enjoy some local eats during the performances, you can order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s Pizza (www.rottenjohnnys.com) or Dellepiane’s Burgers (www.dellepianeburger.com). Be sure to place your food order by 6 p.m. so it will be ready in time for pick-up before the show.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/aaa-friday-nite22. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone, please call 860-705-9711.

Arts Academy of Sedona is a not-for-profit educational and cultural community center committed to innovating and creating art in all forms, and to bringing our programs to local Sedona residents and visitors.