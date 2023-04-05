EF Productions presents the 24th annual Celebration of Easter

This spectacular Easter production is a festive musical drama that takes the audience back in time to Jerusalem to Jesus' final days here on earth. The Triumphal entry, The Last Supper, Judas' betrayal in the garden, and many more scenes are portrayed including the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ. And as the grand finale, the glorious ascension of our Lord!

Celebration of Easter has a cast & crew of over 50 people, a live orchestra & choir, exciting music, beautiful costumes, pageantry, Jerusalem sets, The “Living” Lord’s Supper, live animals, spectacular lighting, and special effects. This is a passion play you’re sure to never forget and that will change your life. Audiences of all ages will enjoy Northern Arizona’s largest and most spectacular live theatrical Easter production.

Celebration of Easter runs Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $6-$15 and can be purchased through the box office, over the phone at 888-71-TICKETS, or on the web at EFProductions.org. Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. There are no additional fees or taxes on top of the ticket price. Get your tickets now at these special "early show" discount prices, because ticket prices will increase $2 per ticket when you purchase them the day of show at the door.

The doors will open 1 hour before each performance. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door at each show. Everyone is asked to bring a non-perishable canned food donation to give at the door to benefit local charities.

Come experience the greatest story ever told! You will laugh, you will cry, and you will forever be changed as the beautiful story of Easter is told as you have never seen it before.



Celebration of Easter is proudly brought to you by Lawyers’ Title Betsy LeTarte, Mingus Mountain Real Estate Kris Anderson, Plaza Bonita, Randall’s Restaurant, Paul’s RV Service, Dave & Betsy LeTarte, Phoenix Cement, Beaver Creek Realty, Captain Morgan Construction, and Money In The Mail.

For more information please call the box office at EF Productions at 928-634-3034 Ext 102 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EF Productions is located at 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood (1 block west of Mingus Union High School). Be sure to visit on the web at EFProductions.org for lots more information about the show, seating diagram, and to watch the trailer and don’t forget to connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.