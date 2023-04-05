Good Friday film screening a look back at Potter's Hand Productions

Many local residents and visitors will remember Potter’s Hand Productions (PHP), a Christian musical theatre company performing in Sedona from 2004-2017. Performances were primarily outdoors in the early years, with talented local actors, dancers and singers roaming the streets of Uptown Sedona, Tlaquepaque and Tequa (now The Collective). The PHP Christmas and Easter events drew up to 1,500 people during weekend performances, and everyone was welcome. Indoor performances over the years were featured at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, Wayside Chapel in Uptown Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek Church of the Nazarene (VOCNAZ). The company was retired in 2018, but its legacy still lives on.

If you miss attending those uplifting musical productions with lavish sets and costumes — you have another chance to see one on film! The movie of the musical production of ‘Esther! For Such A Time As This’ (2015) will be shown on Good Friday, April 7.

Please join members of the former cast and crew for soup and fresh bread at 6 p.m. at the Village Park Baptist Church, 55 Canyon Diablo Road, Sedona 86351 (Big Park/VOC), followed by the presentation of the 90-minute movie.

Directions: Village Park Baptist Church is visible from SR 179, but can only be accessed from Canyon Diablo Road. Traveling on SR 179 from either direction, turn off of the highway to the EAST on Castle Rock Road, which is NOT a roundabout. You will be turning AWAY from the Chevron gas station. Take the next left on Canyon Diablo Road, which runs parallel to SR 179. The church is on the left, at 55 Canyon Diablo Road. Please go past the church and park in the side parking lot.